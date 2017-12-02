WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate narrowly approved a tax overhaul on Saturday, moving Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- How McConnell kept Republicans in line to win Senate tax bill - December 2, 2017
- Senate approves major tax cuts in victory for Trump - December 2, 2017
- Senate tax bill accomplishes major Obamacare repeal goal - December 2, 2017