WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Saturday approved a sweeping tax overhaul, moving Republicans and President Donald Trump a major step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Honduras awaits presidential vote count as army enforces curfew - December 2, 2017
- Senate approves Republicans’ tax overhaul - December 2, 2017
- Pope visits Bangladesh orphans on last day of trip headlined by Rohingya crisis - December 2, 2017