FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will introduce legislation next week that would put a citizenship question on the census to prevent non-citizens from being counted for congressional apportionment — amid a surge of migrants in recent years due to the ongoing border crisis.
The Equal Representation Act, a draft of which was obtained by Fox News Digital, would require a citizenship question to be put on the decennial census asking whether the respondent is a cit
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Congressional leaders strike deal to punt government shutdown deadlines - January 13, 2024
- Blue state Democrat puts Lloyd Austin on blast, said he would fire Defense Sec. ‘in five minutes’ - January 13, 2024
- Utah mayor secures first Senate endorsement in bid for Romney’s seat - January 13, 2024