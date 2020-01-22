Senate blocks Democratic bids for evidence, witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected Democratic efforts on Tuesday to obtain evidence and call witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, an early sign the proceeding could advance along lines favorable to Trump.
