The Senate’s bipartisan $118 billion border security and foreign aid package includes a stipulation that unaccompanied minors not originally from Mexico would not be included in the total number of migrant encounters tallied in the 5,000 weekly average that triggers emergency authority to shut down the border.

American First Legal, a conservative group, brought attention specifically to pages 212 and 213 of the package on X.

“The new ‘break glass’ emergency authori

[Read Full story at source]