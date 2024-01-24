A border proposal still being hammered out by Senate negotiators would include a Title 42-type authority that would only be mandated if numbers at the southern border exceeded 5,000 migrant encounters a day — part of a package already drawing fierce criticism from some conservatives in the chamber, with one GOP lawmaker branding it a “stinking pile of crap.”
Talks have been ongoing for months as lawmakers have tried to find a deal over a fix to the southern border as
