Senate confirms Trump’s pick for Homeland Security secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a post that opened after John Kelly became Trump’s chief of staff earlier this year.
