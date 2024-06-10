A conservative Supreme Court justice is being accused of impropriety by a Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee member ahead of a long-anticipated and pivotal ruling on former President Trump’s immunity claim.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has sent a new letter to Justice Samuel Alito, questioning him over an interview he did last year that “raised several problems.”
“In that interview, you opined on questions related to Congress’s authority over judicial
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- UN halts food distribution from US-built Gaza pier due to security concerns - June 10, 2024
- Senate Dem doubles down on old Alito complaint as SCOTUS nears Trump immunity ruling - June 10, 2024
- Former Trump official in crucial battleground Senate race hits back at major endorsement snub - June 10, 2024