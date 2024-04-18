Both articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were deemed unconstitutional by the Senate on Wednesday in two party-line votes.

The first of two articles of impeachment alleged Mayorkas engaged in the “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” regarding the southern border in his capacity as DHS secretary. The second claimed Mayorkas had breached public trust.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., propos

