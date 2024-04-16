Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is sparing no expense in its bid to keep the upper chamber’s majority in November, announcing a whopping $79 million ad plan across a number of battleground states and desired pick up opportunities.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is set to spend the multimillion-dollar sum on television, digital and radio advertising in several close Senate races and a handful of matches they are hoping to make competitive as they look to
