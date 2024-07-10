The Senate will take up a bill on Wednesday that seeks to codify abortion protections from Roe v. Wade into the Constitution, thereby nullifying the decision that overturned it, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced his intention to take up the Reproductive Freedom for Women Act last month, after already holding votes on proceeding with legislation to create rights to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and contraception, which w

