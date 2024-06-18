Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., blocked a Democratic attempt on Tuesday to force a vote in the Senate on a bump stock ban, which would restore the federal rule recently struck down by the Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed on Sunday that Democrats would attempt to force a vote on legislation to ban bump stocks, which are firearm accessories that assist in firing weapons in more rapid succession.
SCHUMER PUSHES FOR BUMP STOCK BAN AFTER SCO
