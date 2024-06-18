A Republican lawmaker is poised to block a Democratic attempt on Tuesday to force a vote in the Senate on a bump stock ban, which would restore the federal rule recently struck down by the Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed that Democrats would attempt to force a vote on legislation to ban bump stocks, which are firearm accessories that assist in firing weapons in more rapid succession.
SCHUMER PUSHES FOR BUMP STOCK BAN AFTER SCOTUS R
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Vulnerable Dem senator lashes out at GOP press release by boasting about all the vehicles he owns - June 18, 2024
- Senate GOP to stop Dem attempt to ban bump stocks after SCOTUS reverses Trump-era rule - June 18, 2024
- Biden offers ‘condolences’ but no solution after latest illegal immigrant murder allegation - June 18, 2024