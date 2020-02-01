Senate may not decide Trump impeachment verdict until next week: CNN

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn said the Senate may not make a decision in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial until next week, CNN reported on Friday as senators were due to vote on whether to allow witnesses.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus forces postponement of badminton Olympic qualifier - January 31, 2020
- Thousands turn out to mourn Kobe Bryant as Lakers return to the court in LA - January 31, 2020
- China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. imposes border curbs - January 31, 2020