The Senate passed a five-year reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday, putting pressure on the House to also pass the measure before the Friday at midnight deadline.
The Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act passed the upper chamber by a vote of 88 to 4, despite pushback from Virginia and Maryland lawmakers on additional flights added to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Senate Majority Leader
