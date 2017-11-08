Senate panel sets November 28 confirmation hearing for Fed chair nominee Powell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump’s nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank, on Nov. 28, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
