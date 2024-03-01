The Senate passed a stopgap measure Thursday night to avoid a government shutdown, which would have begun on Saturday, the first funding deadline for appropriations bills as laid out in the previous two-pronged spending bill.

Senators voted 77-13 to pass the continuing resolution, making the chamber aligned with the House. The bill now goes to President Biden to sign.

The continuing resolution passed the House earlier in the day, by a vote of 320-99. The bill moves funding dead

