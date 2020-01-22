The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate blocked Democratic attempts on Tuesday to obtain evidence and call a witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, an early sign the proceeding could advance on lines favorable to Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Senate rejects Democrats on documents, witness in Trump impeachment trial - January 21, 2020
- Australia’s Olympic team says preparing for Wuhan amid virus fears - January 21, 2020
- China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount - January 21, 2020