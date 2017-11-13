Senate Republican leaders call on Alabama candidate Moore to ‘step aside’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell led a chorus of establishment Republicans on Monday calling for Roy Moore, the party’s Senate candidate in Alabama, to withdraw from the race over allegations he had sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago.
