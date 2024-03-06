Shortly after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his surprise decision to step down from leadership, Senate Republicans appeared hesitant to line up behind any potential successors but expressed optimism in the conference’s ability to select a good replacement come November.

A top contender to step into McConnell’s role took himself out of the running Tuesday, instead choosing to make a bid for the No. 2 position in the conference – Republican whip. Sen. John Barras

[Read Full story at source]