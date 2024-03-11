Republicans in the Senate reacted to President Biden’s $7.3 trillion 2025 budget request on Monday, criticizing it as a “liberal wish list” and “reckless.”
Biden’s requested budget was revealed on Monday, detailing his plan to raise taxes on corporations and high earners, as well as his desire to deliver additional aid to Ukraine.
“Prices keep going up, interest rates keep going up, and taxes keep going up, but President Biden wants to
