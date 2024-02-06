Senate Republicans are poised to obstruct the much-anticipated bipartisan border package released Sunday by negotiators, which includes heightened asylum restrictions and gives President Biden the authority to suspend the bill on an emergency basis.
By Monday night, the bill appeared to be in flames as Republicans argued in a closed-door leadership meeting that they don’t have enough time to look over the text and offer amendments. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., al
