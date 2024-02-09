Capitol Hill is abuzz with the Senate’s progress on the anticipated passage of a standalone $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific without border security measures.
After overcoming the first procedural hurdle Thursday, the current landscape is fluid, as the upper chamber now gears up for what promises to be a protracted debate with potential weekend sessions and overnight votes looming.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s move to file additio
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Gavin Newsom facing legal action from fired Jewish general for alleged antisemitic discrimination, harassment - February 9, 2024
- Senate Republicans prepare for long haul in fight over Ukraine, Israel aid - February 9, 2024
- Bipartisan lawmakers eye ‘pilot program’ to expedite citizenship for migrants who serve in US military - February 9, 2024