FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are renewing their calls for Democrats to bring forth consideration of the Laken Riley Act – a measure requiring federal immigration authorities to arrest and detain illegal immigrants charged with local theft or burglary – after it was blocked for a second time this week.
In a Thursday letter to Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., 11 Senate Republicans, including all GOP members of the Judiciary Committee, urge
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden gets GOP ally in Ohio ballot access push: ‘Absurd situation’ - May 25, 2024
- Senate Republicans renew call for Democrats to consider Laken Riley Act after bill blocked again - May 25, 2024
- Top former California Republican has stark message for Biden as migrants infiltrate upscale beach town - May 25, 2024