Senate Republicans are coming out in favor of holding a trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was impeached by the House over his actions and guidance regarding the southern border and illegal immigration more than two weeks ago.
A growing list of Republican senators — not confined to hard-line conservatives — have voiced their support for a full impeachment trial for Mayorkas after the Republican-controlled House approved articles this month.
Initially,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Senate Republicans warm up to Mayorkas impeachment trial over border concerns - March 1, 2024
- GOP hardliners furious at Johnson for passing another short-term spending bill with Dems: ‘Usual c–p’ - March 1, 2024
- Laken Riley killing: GOP senators demand Mayorkas release files on migrant murder suspect - February 29, 2024