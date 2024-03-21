The Senate voted Thursday afternoon in favor of passing a bill reversing the Biden administration’s recent actions allowing beef imports from Paraguay, which has a history of cattle-borne illness.
In a 70-25 vote, the Senate approved the Congressional Review Act resolution, rendering it veto-proof. Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., introduced the bipartisan resolution in February, which has been widely endorsed by cattle and farm industry groups, arguing that th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Coming after Trump Tower - March 21, 2024
- Tennessee Senate passes $2B business tax cut in bid to dodge lawsuit - March 21, 2024
- Wealthy Nikki Haley donors launch effort to boost Biden over Trump: report - March 21, 2024