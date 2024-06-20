Reel back to June 2021. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., did not yet wield the committee gavel. But he had questions about COVID-19, which gripped the planet.

“For most of the pandemic, anyone who raised questions about the origin of the virus was dismissed as a crazy conspiracy theorist,” opined Green on the House floor.

Many were even reluctant to dip into the idea that COVID-19 could have come from a lab in China in 2021.