Senate tax bill accomplishes major Obamacare repeal goal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The sweeping tax overhaul that passed the U.S. Senate on Saturday contains the Republicans’ biggest blow yet to former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, repealing the requirement that all Americans obtain health insurance.
