Senate tax bill stalls on deficit-focused ‘trigger’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday delayed voting on a Republican tax overhaul as the bill was tripped up by problems with an amendment sought by fiscal hawks to address a large expansion of the federal budget deficit projected to result from the measure.
