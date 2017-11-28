Senate tax drama intensifies as bill faces key panel vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code headed toward a new drama on Tuesday in the Senate, where a pair of Republican lawmakers demanded changes to the party’s tax bill in exchange for their help in moving the measure forward.
