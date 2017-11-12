Senate Tax Reform Legislation Could Hurt U.S. Auto Manufacturing

Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “As job creators, we agree with the aim of the Senate Finance Committee’s recently released outline but we are concerned that the base erosion provision could raise the cost of manufacturing cars and trucks in America. We are working with the Committee on legislation that encourages job creation and manufacturing investment in the United States.”

Here For America tells the story of international automakers and dealers, their ever-growing impact on the U.S. economy, and the benefits they provide to local communities. The contributions of international automakers and dealers are integral to the success of today’s U.S. auto industry, directly employing 1.29 million Americans in the auto industry and an additional 7 million indirect workers. Here for America is an initiative of the Association of Global Automakers to increase public education about the importance of international automakers to American job creation, economic growth, technological innovation and strong communities. Visit www.hereforamerica.com and follow Here For America on Twitter and Facebook.

