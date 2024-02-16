Members of the House and Senate usually like to gab.

But word of a cryptic, major national security threat against the U.S. cast a pall on Congress this week.

Loggorrheic lawmakers suddenly turned mute when they were sworn to secrecy considering the gravity of Russia potentially deploying a weapon in outer space.

“I can’t discuss this. I’m sorry,” lamented Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.

“Absolutely no comment,” said Rep. Richie Torres, D-N.Y.

[Read Full story at source]