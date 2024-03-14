The Senate confirmed Dennis B. Hankins as the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Haiti, as the country faces a brutal campaign for control by violent gangs.
By a vote of 89-1, Hankins was confirmed to the post. Hankins has worked for years in the Senior Foreign Service and previously served as the ambassador to Mali, and before that, Guinea.
The sole vote against Hankins’ confirmation was cast by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who told Fox News Digital he plans to block nomine
