U.S. Senators are demanding the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information on TikTok and its parent company ByteDance, citing “significant risks” to U.S. national security.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, shared a letter on X Friday that he co-wrote with Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, urging Director Avril Haines to declassify a report about TikTok “in order to better inform the American people about the significant risks the social media pla
