Senator Collins says undecided on final tax bill vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins, whose support was crucial in passing the Senate tax reform bill earlier this month, said on Sunday she has not yet decided whether she will back the final measure negotiated by House and Senate leaders.
