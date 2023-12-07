Senator Newman was recognized for securing $8.5MM in funding for RevHubOC’s NorthSTAR OC Collaborative, providing support and resources for underrepresented entrepreneurs

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senator Josh Newman (CA- 29th District) today received Orange County Business Council’s (OCBC) Leadership in Public Service award for his efforts to support underrepresented entrepreneurs and increase access to business opportunity through NorthSTAR (Systems to Access Resources) OC, a collaborative established by RevHubOC dedicated to illuminating pathways and eliminating barriers to entrepreneurship, especially social entrepreneurship, for underrepresented, under-resourced communities. Newman and the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) provided RevHubOC, Orange County’s first social enterprise incubator, with a grant of $8.5 million to launch the NorthSTAR OC Collaborative.

“I am honored and grateful to have received the Orange County Business Council’s Leadership in Public Service award, and I’d like to congratulate all of the nominees on the incredible impact each has made to better our community,” Senator Newman said. “The work RevHub’s NorthSTAR OC initiative is doing to increase equity and access for underrepresented entrepreneurs in Orange County benefits not only the people they serve, but the entire business community, by creating jobs and regional economic impact. I’m very proud to be able to do my part in supporting them.”

Now in its second year of operation, NorthSTAR OC is dedicated to building a model, scalable social enterprise ecosystem in North Orange County. To help accomplish this goal, NorthSTAR OC has established trusted partnerships with numerous business development and social equity organizations throughout the county, including OneOC, the Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State Fullerton, the North Orange County Community College District, the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, CIELO, Advance OC, the Orange County MultiEthnic Collaborative of Community Agencies (OC MECCA), Chapman University and the Social Science Research Center at Cal State Fullerton.

“From the very first conversation we had with Senator Newman, he has always shown such tenacity for economic development and the role that increased access to opportunity plays in it,” said Carma Lacy, executive director of ecosystem building at RevHubOC. “Without the funding he secured for the NorthSTAR OC Collaborative, the impact we’ve made on underrepresented entrepreneurs in Orange County in the past year would not have been possible.”

Since receiving Newman’s grant, NorthSTAR OC has:

Launched the Center for Entrepreneurship at North Orange County Community College District.

Conducted 32 startup workshops empowering women and minority owned businesses.

Helped CSUF add a Social Entrepreneurship tract as part of the School of Business.

Enrolled 320 learners to CSUF’s Social Enterprise Ideation Program.

Spearheaded outreach to thousands of individuals via the Multi-Ethnic Collaborative of Community Agencies (MECCA).

Launched the NorthSTAR OC Online Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, an online entrepreneurship platform aggregating valuable community engagement and resources.

Conducted comprehensive equity-focused market research (through AdvanceOC Equity Map) establishing a “neighborhood by neighborhood” approach to resource distribution and goal setting.

Alongside his support of the NorthSTAR OC Collaborative, Senator Josh Newman was recognized for his investment in infrastructure, advancement in workforce development, environmental stewardship and crisis management.

If you’re a community organization interested in being a part of NorthSTAR OC’s mission, visit the NorthSTAR OC website to learn more about joining the ecosystem.

About NorthSTAR OC:

The NorthSTAR OC collaborative was launched in 2022 by RevHub and its partners OneOC, the Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State Fullerton, the North Orange County Community College District, the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, CIELO, Advance OC, the Orange County MultiEthnic Collaborative of Community Agencies (OC MECCA), and the Social Science Research Center at Cal State Fullerton. It received $8.5 million in funding from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and Senator Josh Newman (CA-29th District) to support Orange County entrepreneurs through resources, mentorship and funding. For more information, visit their website.

About RevHubOC

RevHubOC coalesces Orange County’s social enterprise ecosystem for greater innovation and impact. Founded in 2019, RevHub is a community of investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, and partners which has incubated 23 social enterprises and established RevHubOC Social Innovation Fund, Orange County’s first social impact investment fund (RevFund). In 2022, RevHub joined several partners in establishing the NorthSTAR (Systems To Access Resources) OC Collaborative to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Orange County. Most recently, RevHub has announced its development of Orange County’s first Climate Action Business Incubator (CABI). For more information, please visit their website.

About Senator Josh Newman:

State Senator Josh Newman represents the 29th Senate District, which is comprised of portions of Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Bernardino County. The 29th District includes all or parts of the cities of Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Cypress, Diamond Bar, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Rowland Heights, Stanton, Walnut, West Covina and Yorba Linda. Senator Newman is a former United States Army officer, businessperson, and veterans’ advocate, and lives in Fullerton with his wife and daughter.