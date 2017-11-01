Senator Minerals Commissions Ground Geophysical Analysis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senator Minerals Inc. (TSXV:SNR) (OTC:SNRAF) (Frankfurt:T1KA) (“Senator” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Peter Walcott & Associates to complete an interpretation of ground geophysical data, previously acquired in conjunction with Fission 3.0, on the PNE Uranium Project. The survey data is derived from a DC resistivity survey, completed by Patterson Geophysics in 2014. The purpose of the interpretation is to examine the sandstone layers for evidence and patterns of alteration and any possible concurrence with radon gas anomalies identified in the 2017 program.

Peter Walcott & Associates is a premier geophysical company with over 48 years of experience in planning and executing exploration programs worldwide, notably in the Athabasca Basin. The company’s client list includes a wide range of clients from major mining companies and mid-tier producers to smaller junior companies and prospectors.

The PNE project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0’s Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE project is located approximately 163 kilometres north of the town of La Loche, and approximately 48 kilometres south of the decommissioned Cluff Lake mine site. The project is accessible by ground vehicle from La Ronge via Saskatchewan Highways 2, 155, 165 and 955.

Dr. Peter Born P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information within this news release.

