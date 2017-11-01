Breaking News
Home / Top News / Senator Minerals Commissions Ground Geophysical Analysis

Senator Minerals Commissions Ground Geophysical Analysis

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senator Minerals Inc. (TSXV:SNR) (OTC:SNRAF) (Frankfurt:T1KA) (“Senator” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Peter Walcott & Associates to complete an interpretation of ground geophysical data, previously acquired in conjunction with Fission 3.0, on the PNE Uranium Project.  The survey data is derived from a DC resistivity survey, completed by Patterson Geophysics in 2014.  The purpose of the interpretation is to examine the sandstone layers for evidence and patterns of alteration and any possible concurrence with radon gas anomalies identified in the 2017 program.

Peter Walcott & Associates is a premier geophysical company with over 48 years of experience in planning and executing exploration programs worldwide, notably in the Athabasca Basin.  The company’s client list includes a wide range of clients from major mining companies and mid-tier producers to smaller junior companies and prospectors.

The PNE project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0’s Patterson Lake North (PLN) project.  The PNE project is located approximately 163 kilometres north of the town of La Loche, and approximately 48 kilometres south of the decommissioned Cluff Lake mine site.  The project is accessible by ground vehicle from La Ronge via Saskatchewan Highways 2, 155, 165 and 955.

Dr. Peter Born P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information within this news release.

For further information contact Tim Fernback at 604-340-3774.

Tim Fernback
President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here.  Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances.  These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A.  The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.