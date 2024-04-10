EXCLUSIVE: Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are demanding the FBI make Alexander Smirnov’s handling agent and his superiors available for interviews as they investigate what steps the bureau and the Justice Department took to investigate the now-infamous FD-1023 form alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving Joe Biden and Ukraine.
Fox News Digital obtained a letter Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI D
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nadine Menendez’s lawyers push to postpone trial after they requested withdrawal from case - April 10, 2024
- Mayorkas deflects when asked if ‘above 85%’ of illegal immigrants are released into the US - April 10, 2024
- Biden admin facing legal challenges after declaring war on chemical industry - April 10, 2024