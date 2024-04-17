Senators are set to be sworn in as jurors at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday to begin consideration of the House-passed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a process that Republicans have warned that their Democratic colleagues will try to quickly end.

House impeachment managers officially delivered the articles of impeachment, which passed the lower chamber in February, to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday on the Senate

