FIRST ON FOX: Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada and James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter Tuesday to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), requesting a hearing about the scope of antisemitism on college campuses.
The senators wrote a full committee hearing is necessary as Congress begins a new legislative year to “better understand the scale and scope of this scourge.”
“As co-c
