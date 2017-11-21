Breaking News
Sendwithus Secures $5 Million Series A Financing Round Led by BlueRun Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sendwithus, the communications management platform that enables organizations to streamline their email creation process, today announced it has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round. Leading the investment is BlueRun Ventures, with additional investments from Initialized Capital and acequía capital. The round includes participation from previous investors Baseline Ventures, SV Angel, Maiden Lane, Y Combinator and Scott Banister. The company also announced that Cheryl Cheng, General Partner at BlueRun Ventures, is joining the Sendwithus Board.

“With more than 200 leading brands leveraging Sendwithus to more quickly and effectively reach customers, we are expanding our focus to enable enterprises to execute cutting-edge communications at scale,” said Matt Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Sendwithus. “We are excited to partner with BlueRun Ventures, and to have Cheryl join our board and share her expertise as we look to take the company to the next level, building on the strong momentum we have created over the past four years.”

Already utilized by innovative companies including Microsoft, Autodesk, Zillow, and Blue Apron, Sendwithus will leverage its funding to further expand its sales, marketing and engineering teams as it delivers an enterprise-ready solution that helps organizations deliver global, on-brand, targeted transactional emails, quickly and at scale. The company has seen exponential customer growth since its inception in 2013, with the product supporting over 10 billion emails sent to date.

The Sendwithus platform centralizes ownership of transactional email content, enabling enterprises to fully optimize communications that already perform as much as 164%1 better than promotional campaigns, satisfying their CMOs’ need for improved ROI and increased revenue. Empowering marketing and product teams to securely create consistently on-brand content without involving developers or deploying code, in addition to simplified user provisioning and audit trails, meets the needs of CTOs.

“With most traditional forms of marketing proving ineffective and hard to measure, CMOs are under siege in the battle to win the hearts and minds of their customers. They need flexible ways to test messages in a timely fashion and measure ROI,” said Cheryl Cheng, General Partner at BlueRun Ventures. “We are excited to support Matt and the entire Sendwithus team as they are category makers — providing a unique solution that organizations across industries and verticals can use to reduce friction in the email creation process and target customers quickly and in a meaningful way. By leveraging Sendwithus, users ensure critical engineering resources remain devoted to their business priorities so they can focus on driving growth and revenue.”

Sendwithus streamlines email creation by providing a powerful API, an intuitive, visual editor, and built-in device testing that allow for truly collaborative email strategy and execution. A centralized hub for content approval, the cloud-based solution eliminates the need for multiple touch points with an organization’s already strapped developer teams and empowers marketers and product managers to quickly and easily create meaningful, dynamic emails that engage customers, drive growth, and increase revenue.

For more information about Sendwithus, visit www.sendwithus.com. To join the Sendwithus team, visit https://www.sendwithus.com/careers.

About Sendwithus
Sendwithus is a cloud-based communications management platform that enables enterprises to maximize their email potential. The easy-to-use visual editor, built-in device testing, and proven API allow marketers and communication administrators to collaborate and deliver powerful communications strategies that engage customers, drive growth, and increase revenue. Sendwithus helps over 200 leading brands craft exceptional communications experiences at scale. For more information, visit www.sendwithus.com.

