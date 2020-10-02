Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Seneca Recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips Because of Possible Health Risk

Seneca Recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips Because of Possible Health Risk

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package

UPC: 0 18195-70100 8-Individual Package Codes: 28JUN2021

UPC: 0 18195-70100 8-Individual Package Codes: 28JUN2021

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 0.7 ounce Package

UPC: 0 18195-70140 4-Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021

UPC: 0 18195-70140 4-Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021

Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package

-Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021 27JUN2021

-Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021 27JUN2021

Example of code placement and printing

Example of code placement and printing

Example of code placement and printing

JANESVILLE, Wis., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca Snack Company, a Washington Corporation, is announcing a voluntary recall of Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips due to possible Salmonella contamination.  

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting in the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall is only for specific cinnamon flavor lot codes, no other flavor apple chips are affected. This only affects Clancy’s product sold by ALDI and Seneca products sold nationwide through Amazon and Gemline, no other retailers are affected.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

Seneca was notified by an ingredient supplier that it shipped one lot of ingredients containing cinnamon that has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. In response to that notification; Seneca is now retrieving Cinnamon Apple Chips from its distribution system.

The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes ONLY:

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package
UPC: 0 18195-70100 8
-Individual Package Codes:
28JUN2021

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c6fa697-7da5-403c-90c6-876594447a65.

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 0.7 ounce Package
UPC: 0 18195-70140 4
-Individual Package Codes:
26JUN2021

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12d1d1d1-ec84-4511-8fc6-aa7b8fa79daa.

Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package
Individual Package Codes:
26JUN2021
27JUN2021  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ac3bb50-d7d5-4d2c-b6c9-3e00e5c577a3.

Example of code placement and printinghttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c1033a8-e7f7-4bae-83dd-bc6f715ed0ea.

Consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.

Contact: Matt Henschler
Seneca Foods Corporation
(608) 757-6054 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.