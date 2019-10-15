Senet’s Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) Wins IoT Global Award

Transformative Connectivity Model and Customer Traction Recognized for Driving a Paradigm Shift in how IoT Services are Delivered and Monetized

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and the on-demand network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the company’s patent-pending Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) has won an IoT Global Award for Business Excellence from IoT Global Network.

Shortlisted in the Business Excellence category with market leaders including Sprint, BearingPoint, Tata Communications and direct competitors in the LoRaWAN™ market, the Senet LVN was selected as the solution most likely to advance the company’s business, partner ecosystem and the IoT as a whole.

Senet’s LVN connects Network Operator, Application Provider and Radio Access Network (RAN) Provider networks under a cooperative model, delivering pervasive and unified connectivity, standardized global device activation and single billing for global device connectivity. Innovative business models offered by Senet support on-demand network expansion based on application-specific connectivity needs and allow participants to benefit from revenue sharing based on the role they play in the larger network ecosystem with no roaming or commercial agreements required.

The LVN is the fastest growing global LoRaWAN network, with coverage and connectivity readiness in 80+ countries and active deployments and designs in 100+ cities in the US alone. Since its launch in November 2017, Senet LVN participants have grown to include network operators and IoT application providers across a variety of geographies and markets.

“We are honored to have the Senet LVN and our market progress selected for an IoT Global Award, as this underscores our commitment to providing customers with the innovation and value that is needed to deliver on the promise of IoT,” said Senet CEO Bruce Chatterley. “The Senet LVN offers a modern approach to deploying and managing IoT connectivity that cannot be matched by traditional cellular models or proprietary technologies. There is a transformation taking place in IoT network connectivity, and the first to market have the most to gain.”

