SEngine Precision Medicine to Present Data on Predictive Value of PARIS® Test in Ovarian Cancer Patients at 2021 AACR Annual Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEngine Precision Medicine, a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived tumor organoids, today announced that data from a study summarizing the predictive value of the PARIS® Test in ovarian cancer patients will be presented virtually as a poster session (abstract number 534) at the American Association for Cancer Research annual conference, to be held April 10-15, 2021.

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Functional drug screening of organoids from ovarian cancer patients demonstrates clinical and genomic concordance and identifies novel therapeutic vulnerabilities
Lead Author: Goldie Lui, PhD
Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD
Abstract Number: 534
Session Title: Laboratory Correlates for Targeted Agents

Dr. Lui will present clinical and genomic concordance data generated using the PARIS® Test’s oncology drug sensitivity report. The PARIS® Test’s reports assessed targeted, endocrine and chemotherapies tested on organoids derived from tumor samples from ovarian cancer patients and identified novel therapeutic vulnerabilities as a useful tool for clinicians’ decision making.

About PARIS® Test 
The PARIS® Test is based on the capability to propagate patient-specific cancer cells as organoids outside the body and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Organoids are cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body, which maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as many metastatic and recurrent cancers, the PARIS® Test provides crucial information to treating physicians to match the right drug to the right patient.

About SEngine Precision Medicine
SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived organoids grown ex-vivo utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with organoids, robotics, and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates predictive drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies leveraging its precision oncology platform.

Discover more at SengineMedicine.com and follow the latest news from SEngine on Twitter at @SEngineMedicine and on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Stephanie Carrington
[email protected]
646-277-1282

