Chad Rose, Chief Sales Officer, Chief Outsiders Experienced marketing agency sales leader to drive sales and marketing growth, launch new products, and build high performing teams for B2B, healthcare, and agency clients

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chad Rose, a collaborative business leader in healthcare, B2B companies, and marketing agencies for diverse clients, will now apply his extensive professional services industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Rose joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Chad drives revenue growth and builds and mentors teams while improving company culture and employee engagement,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to make his agency sales leadership experience available to clients.”

Rose delivers executive leadership, real work, and results. He develops winning sales and marketing strategies and excels at C-level negotiating, team recruiting, product creation, branding, go-to-market strategy, and new product launch. An effective executive contact for enterprise clients, he actively coaches diverse sales teams to stabilize, launch, and run client sales and marketing machines.

Professional Services Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Rose works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market professional services, healthcare, and B2B companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders at McMurry, he grew sales from $16 to $60 million through new product development, recruiting team members, and sales and marketing leadership. And as VP, Business Development at August United, he delivered notable new clients, including Microsoft, leading the new business efforts for Fortune 1000 companies.

Rose’s executive sales experience includes fifteen years at McMurray, where he served most recently as EVP Business Development and Marketing. He also served for four years as SVP, Business Development at Ballantine Communications, and 18 months as SVP, US Strategic Growth at Investis Digital.

Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Rose earned a Bachelor of Science in Creative Writing from the University of South Florida in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Florida and an MBA from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 125 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Chad Rose, Chief Sales Officer, Chief Outsiders

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com