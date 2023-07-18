Global strategic banking executive joins Chief Outsiders to drive innovative transformations, growth strategies, and market expansion for financial services and technology clients

Christopher Carroll, CSO, Chief Outsiders Global strategic banking executive joins Chief Outsiders to drive innovative transformations, growth strategies, and market expansion for financial services and technology clients

ST. LOUIS, MO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christopher J. Carroll, an innovative global strategic executive with deep leadership experience in sales, finance, technology, and consulting, will now apply his extensive banking and technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Christopher joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“A growth-oriented leader, Chris fosters high-performing, cross-functional teams through innovation and change,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to make his financial services and technology sales leadership experience available to clients.”

With extensive executive leadership experience in prominent financial institutions and banks, Christopher excels at influencing stakeholders, driving partnerships, and achieving superior business outcomes. With a proven track record across globally leading firms and private equity, he takes on difficult business challenges, including global market penetration strategic management, revenue scaling, sales transformation, and productivity improvement.

Financial Services Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Christopher works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market financial services and technology companies and private equity leadership to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Senior Vice President at U.S. Bank, he grew total deposits by $2.5 billion, exceeding targets by 25% and gaining the #1 retail market share in the St. Louis region by developing and implementing a successful growth strategy.

Christopher also served as Senior Vice President Strategy at CITI where he drove a $180 million annualized benefit by directing the omni-channel transformation effort, from process evaluation and root cause analysis through end-to-end sales implementation, across 1,245 FTEs. Prior to his tenure at CITI, he served as Vice President, Enterprise Sales & Service Strategy at UMB Financial and Business Development Executive, Consulting Division for the Cerner Corporation.

To support his successful sales leadership career, Christopher earned an MBA in Global Strategy from the Washington University Olin Business School in St. Louis, Missouri, with International Residency at Fudan University, Shanghai, China, and a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Engineering/Industrial Management from the University of Arizona, in Tucson, Arizona.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Christopher Carroll, CSO, Chief Outsiders

