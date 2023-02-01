Jakob Greisen, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Group Noted car specialist Jakob Greisen joins the Broad Arrow Group and Hagerty Marketplace team in February 2023 (Credit – Pawel Litwinski / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Group).

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broad Arrow Group, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, today announced the addition of noted car specialists and industry veterans Jakob Greisen and Caroline Cassini to its growing team later this month. Jakob will join as Senior Car Specialist focusing on live auctions while Caroline will serve as Auction Manager and Head of Business Development for Hagerty Marketplace online auctions.

Jakob Greisen comes to Broad Arrow with more than two decades of auction experience and is unequivocally one of the most well-respected and formidable car specialists in the industry. He has spent years cultivating relationships and friendships within the collector car world and is widely esteemed for his automotive knowledge, deal-making abilities, and market insight both within North America as well as in Europe and the UK.

Born in Denmark, Jakob spent his formative years learning the trade in Europe before moving to the United States where he worked for several notable West Coast collectors. It was through these relationships that Jakob ventured into the collector car auction world, where he would quickly flourish. Jakob spent six years as a car specialist at Gooding & Co. and 10 years most recently at Bonhams in the Motoring Department where he served as Vice President and Head of Department. Jakob’s success as a car specialist is a testament to the depth and breadth of the relationships he built with industry titans, many of whom remain staunch supporters. Today, he continues to illustrate these strong leadership qualities and remains one of the most highly regarded car specialists in the auction industry, having brought to market some of the world’s finest motor cars and collections.

Caroline Cassini joins the Broad Arrow team as an Auction Manager and as Head of Business Development for Hagerty Marketplace. Caroline’s long list of accomplishments dates back to her matriculation from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where she specialized in Automotive Restoration. She then parlayed that experience into the sales and consignment world, taking a sales position at Fantasy Junction, a globally recognized vintage car dealership in Northern California, where she worked for several years with much success. Most recently, Caroline has been managing an online auction platform for Bonhams The Market while simultaneously consigning significant motor cars to both live and online auctions.

Though born and raised in a car-collecting family, she has admirably cut her own path within the collector car world, developing strong relationships throughout the global collector car community and exhibiting admirable drive and commitment along the way. Caroline is truly a tastemaker within the classic car world. Her experience, approachability, and drive are qualities the Broad Arrow team is excited to welcome and support.

Kenneth Ahn, President, Hagerty Marketplace comments, “I am tremendously excited to welcome both Caroline Cassini and Jakob Greisen to the Broad Arrow team. They represent two of the very finest individuals within our industry and their addition brings decades of industry experience, strong client relationships built on trust, as well a vision for the future of Hagerty Marketplace. I look forward to welcoming both of these exceptionally talented specialists to the Broad Arrow and Hagerty teams.”

Attendees of The Amelia will have the opportunity to meet both Jakob and Caroline at Broad Arrow’s inaugural Amelia auction and preview, and at the concours on Sunday. Prospective clients may contact either Jakob or Caroline via broadarrowauctions.com.

