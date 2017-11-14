Senior Chinese diplomat to visit North Korea as envoy of Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) – A senior Chinese diplomat will visit North Korea from Friday as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the government announced on Wednesday, amid continued tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.
