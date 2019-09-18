Breaking News
Senior Counselor from the Interior Department Joins King & Spalding’s D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King & Spalding recruited Marcella Burke, previously senior counselor to Assistant Secretary of Land and Mineral Management within the United States Department of the Interior (DOI), as partner in the Government Matters practice in Washington, D.C.

“Marcella has a stellar background advising on critical environmental and energy matters, both in the administration and in private practice,” said Wick Sollers, head of the Government Matters practice. “She has led key legal functions in the DOI, including representing the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation. That experience is a great fit for our energy clients and their operations.”

Burke is an environmental and energy attorney and strategic advisor with corporate, regulatory, and enforcement experience for companies in the oil and gas, mining, and renewable resources industries. She has held several senior positions in the federal government, including deputy general counsel at the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Deputy Solicitor for Minerals and Natural Resources at DOI. She joins the firm’s Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) specialty team which is a part of the firm’s Government Matter’s practice.

She served as counsel to the Royalty Policy Committee, and received appointments with the Regulatory Reform Task Force and as a National Environmental Policy Act team lead.  Her expertise includes environmental enforcement and crisis response, responsible sustainable projects and investments, and regulatory counseling.

“Marcella is a welcome addition to our firm and will enhance our strengths in advising companies on the spectrum of energy, oil and gas, and renewable energy issues,” said Granta Nakayama, former Assistant Administrator for the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance and head of the firm’s EHS practice. “Her time as one of the most senior energy lawyers at DOI means Marcella can provide us with a new edge across transactions, enforcement proceedings, regulatory, and litigation matters.” 

From 2012 to 2017, Burke was a corporate energy lawyer in private practice in Houston, including spending an interim year as a clerk for Texas Supreme Court Judge Don Willett, who now is on the Fifth Circuit. In 2017, she was named both Houston Outstanding Young Lawyer and a “Texas Rising Star” by Texas Lawyer magazine. She earned her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, and her B.A. from Texas A&M University.

About King & Spalding
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,100 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:
Luis Mocete
212-827-4008
[email protected]

