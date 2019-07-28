A senior lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday rejected the notion that Democrats must decide whether to pursue the impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump before the 2020 election season shifts into high gear.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Suspected Islamists kill at least 30 in northeast Nigeria – source - July 28, 2019
- Senior Democrat Nadler: No deadline for Trump impeachment - July 28, 2019
- Factbox: What do U.S. Democrats want from Mueller’s grand jury evidence? - July 28, 2019